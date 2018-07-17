ATLANTA, Ga. -- The NCAA passed a rule for the upcoming season that’ll allow players to appear in as many as four games and still be able to preserve a year of eligibility. It’s a change that will undoubtedly have an impact on a number of programs, but Kirby Smart doesn’t seem to think it’ll have much of an impact on former five-star quarterback Justin Fields.

Smart was asked directly whether or not he saw Fields potentially taking a redshirt in 2018 with Jake Fromm returning as the starter and if the new redshirt rule might impact that, but it’s not a thought the UGA staff is entertaining for the time being.

“Yeah, I don’t see that happening,” Smart said prior to SEC Media Days on Tuesday. “I can’t say never because I don’t know what’s going to happen. But certainly that’s not in our plans.”

Fields arrived at Georgia this January as the No. 2 overall prospect in the 2018 recruiting class per the industry-generated 247Sports Composite. He was ranked as the No. 1 dual-threat quarterback and the No. 2 player in Georgia. But he also enters a situation where he has a clear role in his first year.

Fromm is more than likely Georgia’s starter with Fields competing for the job, but because of scholarship numbers, the true freshman signal caller is No. 2 on the depth chart by default. Much like Fromm a year ago, the 6-foot-3, 225 pounds playmaker is a snap away from having to play a lot of football.

Smart was complimentary of his young quarterback when he spoke with reporters from the podium on Tuesday. The third-year head coach seemed pleased with Fields’ work ethic and demeanor. He appeared impressed with how Fields handled his first 15 practices as a Bulldog this spring, and discussed the work he was able to do with the second-team offense.

While there may be a desire to squeeze out an extra year of eligibility for Fields, Smart doesn’t necessarily believe it’s worth it. He pointed out how it’s rare that a player is able to help the team win in year four or five on campus but not in year one -- that redshirt senior contributors as rare or more so than freshmen.

Ultimately the new rule can and probably will help Georgia in some ways, but when it comes to an impact on how UGA uses Fields, who can provide a chance of pace for the Bulldogs at quarterback anyway, it shouldn’t be much.

“I think it gives everybody a little more depth” Smart said of the rule chance. “I think your pool of players, that the NCAA is allowing you to bring 110 to camp instead of 105, you may think what does five more players matter? It matters because you’ve got more depth. You’ve got two extra, maybe o-linemen. You may have an extra receiver. You have those legs where you’re able to develop those players and you’re able to do more reps. Flip that over, and say the redshirt rule, now you’ve got more guys developed and ready to play. I got back to last year, we had a couple of guys injured and out for games. When that happens, you’ve got that tough decision on whether to burn his redshirt. Now you’ve got the luxury of being able to play him.”