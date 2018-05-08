Former Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Bryant McKinnie weighed in on the recent lawsuit filed by former San Francisco 49ers starters/National Anthem protesters Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid and their lawsuit claiming NFL owners colluded in not signing either of them.

McKinnie appeared on TMZ Sports and was quite candid about his experience dealing with what he said was collusion when the Vikings delayed signing him as a rookie. TMZ asked McKinnie if he felt Kaepernick and Reid belong in the NFL and if they are being blackballed.

“I definitely feel they have the ability to be in the league and coming from a guy – what you all probably don’t know is I had a collusion case against the NFL my rookie year,” McKinnie said. “I definitely believe in collusion.”

Seemingly stunned by this revelation, McKinnie was asked if he won his case, which he and No. 6 overall pick, DT Ryan Sims, felt was a clear case of collusion.

“I won, that’s why I got signed,” McKinnie said. “I held out for 98 days. It’s the second-longest holdout in the NFL. During that process, I had a collusion case against them, so, in order to drop my case, they had to work out the deal I wanted. Collusion takes place.”

The three-team issue in dispute dealt with Sims, McKinnie and safety Roy Williams. Dallas had the sixth pick in the 2002 draft and were sure the Chiefs weren’t going to take Williams. Safety wasn’t a priority. All that mattered was the Vikings at No. 7.

The following is McKinnie’s version of the events that took place.

The Mike Tice-led war room was contacted by Jerry Jones and asked if Minnesota had any interest in Williams. Apparently Jones was told the Vikings weren’t and the Cowboys cut a deal with Kansas City to flip-flop picks and the Chiefs took Sims. The Vikings took McKinnie at No. 7, although they would have taken Sims had he been there.

Dallas quickly signed Williams and gave him an inordinate amount of guaranteed money for a No. 8 overall pick. When the Vikings and Chiefs saw that, they felt Sims and McKinnie should sign for the numbers (total and guaranteed) commensurate with their draft slots, not what Dallas paid Williams at No. 8. Both held out for the first half of the 2002 season and it appeared that one or both could miss the entire season with a deadline to sign approaching.

But then their agents suggested filing a collusion case against the NFL.

“Once we slapped them with the collusion case, all of the sudden my deal gets done,” McKinnie said. “Part of the deal was for me to drop the collusion case.”

What made the McKinnie/Sims case unique was that there was the potential for collusion between the Chiefs and the Vikings – the teams that drafted Sims and McKinnie, respectively. While their money was effectively slotted – both would eventually sign deals that were similar to the initial post-draft projections of the length and terms of their deals – the singularity of the Kansas City-Minnesota alleged collusion had a smoking gun. The NFL doesn’t like smoking guns.

McKinnie pointed out that his case was based upon the ability for decision-makers of the Vikings and Chiefs meeting and conspiring. Kansas City held training camps in River Falls, Wis. The Vikings trained in Mankato, Minn. Because of their proximity, the Vikings and Chiefs often scrimmaged against one another to break the monotony of teammates hitting each other at camp. 2002 was no exception.

In McKinnie’s assertion, it provided the reasonable doubt a collusion case needed.

“That summer, Kansas City and Minnesota did scrimmages together in training camp,” McKinnie said. “That’s the opportunity for the two teams to talk to each other, because neither one of us is there for training camp. That’s where the collusion [happened].”

The Kaepernick/Reid court filings don’t appear to have the same kind of evidence McKinnie suggested with his case, but McKinnie said he wouldn’t be surprised if something eventually is done to get the case out of the courts that could set a legal precedent.

Whether related or not, McKinnie said his case was settled quickly before a judge and/or jury became a realistic option and still wonders how the wheels of getting a deal done moved very quickly after that. The difference between his circumstance and the current one is that the rights to McKinnie and Sims were clearly held by the Vikings and Chiefs. Kaepernick and Reid are free agents.

“I’m well aware of collusion,” McKinnie said. “… I know it happens. Why did you get my deal done all of the sudden and then you tell me in order to get this deal done, you have to drop the case?”

McKinnie wouldn’t commit to a prediction on the current potential court case, citing he is too far removed from the NFL to make an insightful assessment of the current player/management situation. But his case could end up serving as the un-adjudicated precedent in the Kaepernick/Reid litigation.

